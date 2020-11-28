Man arrested after robbery in Luzerne County

On Thursday night, police were dispatched for a victim who was robbed at gunpoint at Weis Markets in Wright Township.
The victim, George Walker, told police he was meeting up with a guy for sex. The man was later identified as Barry Young, Jr., 24, of Florida.
When Young arrived, he got into Walker's car and showed a gun.
According to the police, Young told Walker "hello, my friends call me Chubby Wubby, and I'm sorry I have to do this, but I'm getting initiated into a gang."
Young said if Walker didn't do this, the gang members in Young's car would shoot up Walker's car.
Young took off with about $400.
He is locked up on robbery and related offenses in Luzerne County.