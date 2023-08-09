Man charged after gunfire on I-81 in Luzerne County

Marco Martinez is behind bars after allegedly firing shots at a pickup truck along I-81 in Luzerne County Thursday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Less than 24 hours after shots were fired into a truck on Interstate 81 Thursday night, State Police say they found the man responsible.

Marco Martinez, 32, of Moosic, was arrested Friday by state police.

He's accused of firing several shots into a pickup truck along Interstate 81 North in Pittston Township just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to state police, Martinez targeted a man in the truck because Martinez believed the man was having inappropriate relations with his wife.

Troopers found tracking devices on the victim's vehicle as well as another vehicle that were both believed to have been placed by Martinez.

The victim and a passenger in the pickup truck were not hit by any of the gunfire, but they did suffer some cuts from shattered glass.

Martinez faces two counts of aggravated assault, one with a deadly weapon, and one charge of endangering another person.

His bail was set at $250,000.

Martinez remains locked up at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.