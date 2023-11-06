Man arrested after breaking into 911 center

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested in Luzerne County after breaking through the gate of the county's 911 center.
Police were called to the center around 5 a.m. and arrested Uriah Thomas on charges of criminal mischief and interruption or impairment of public communication.
The center did have to go into lockdown for a time.
Thomas is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
