x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Man arrested after breaking into 911 center

The man faces charges of criminal mischief and interruption or impairment of public communication.

More Videos

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested in Luzerne County after breaking through the gate of the county's 911 center.

Police were called to the center around 5 a.m. and arrested Uriah Thomas on charges of criminal mischief and interruption or impairment of public communication.

The center did have to go into lockdown for a time.

Thomas is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

Related Articles

Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out