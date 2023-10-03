x
Luzerne County

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting coworker

Luis Tepo-Martinez faces indecent assault charges after police say he assaulted a coworker at a restaurant in Dallas Township Thursday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a coworker.

It happened Thursday at a restaurant in Dallas Township

According to court paperwork, Luis Tepo-Martinez was playfully fighting with other employees at the restaurant. 

The victim told police that's when Tepo-Martinez pushed her into an office, pinned her against the wall, and tried to kiss and grope her.

He faces indecent assault charges in Luzerne County.

