Man arrested after allegedly assaulting coworker

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a coworker.
It happened Thursday at a restaurant in Dallas Township.
According to court paperwork, Luis Tepo-Martinez was playfully fighting with other employees at the restaurant.
The victim told police that's when Tepo-Martinez pushed her into an office, pinned her against the wall, and tried to kiss and grope her.
He faces indecent assault charges in Luzerne County.
