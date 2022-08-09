Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County

The shooting happened in Dallas Township Monday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy.

Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."

Officials say while officers were talking with the woman who called 911 outside the home, they heard two gunshots inside the house.

The officers then tried to go into the home but had some issues and had to break a window.

A broken window outside the home and glass in the yard are visible at the property.

When police got inside, they found two people dead — a 4-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man.

The identities of the two will be released pending the results of autopsies.

Police are currently conducting interviews in the neighborhood Investigators said this is the first time they were called to this address for a domestic dispute.

The Luzerne County district attorney plans to release more information about the deadly shootings.