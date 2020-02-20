x
Man allegedly steals university van and then holds up store

Dallas Township police say the driver of the van left it running while he grabbed a take-out order.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A man is locked up for allegedly stealing a Misericordia University van and holding up an AT&T store.

Dallas Township police say the driver of the van left it running Tuesday night while he grabbed a take-out order.

He walked out to find someone driving away in his van.

Police believe the thief, John Kania of Mountain Top, then robbed the AT&T store in Shavertown before eluding Wilkes-Barre police.

After a tip from Kania's father, the police arrested him.

