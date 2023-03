He faces two counts of indecent assault and terroristic threats.

DALLAS, Pa. — A training sergeant at the Dallas State Correctional Institute is accused of sexually assaulting two employees under his supervision.

According to court paperwork, David Hoover also threatened to force himself on the women using vulgar language.

