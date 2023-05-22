Man admits to Wilkes-Barre murder

Charles Bierly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Luzerne County court on Monday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Luzerne County man pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges after the death of a woman in 2021.

Charles Bierly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty in Luzerne County court to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, and illegally possessing a firearm.

Bierly was accused of stabbing, then shooting and killing Judi Comisky, 52, in 2021, then dumping the weapons in the Susquehanna River. They were recovered by dive teams.

Bierly said another man, James Alberto, who used to live with Comisky, believed she was working with police against him and that Alberto threatened Bierly and his girlfriend, and that's why he shot Comisky.

Bierly is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Alberto also faces homicide charges in Luzerne County.