Man accused of shooting father in Nanticoke

Officials say Kevin Novak is accused of shooting and killing his father Richard Novak.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — We're learning a little bit more about a homicide that took place in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. police responded to a home on South Prospect Street in Nanticoke.

Court papers say 30-year-old Kevin Novak admitted to shooting his 70-year-old father Richard Novak after an argument.

Investigators found the victim inside the home with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim's son was taken into custody without any problems and remains locked up in Luzerne County without bail.