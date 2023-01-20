Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at Misericordia

Doctor Ilyasah Shabazz visited Misericordia University near Dallas as part of their week-long MLK celebration.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The daughter of a prominent civil rights activist paid a visit to Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

She is one of six daughters of Malcolm X.

She shared a message of inclusion, equity, and human rights for all following in her father's footsteps.

"When we love others, we don't want to see harm, we become more responsible in our communities, in our homes, and on our college campuses."

Students, staff, and members of the Misericordia community attended the event Friday afternoon in Luzerne County.