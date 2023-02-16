Chelsea Strub reads to kids in Luzerne County

It's all a part of America250PA's Keystone Classroom Initiative, meant to teach students about state history.

WYOMING, Pa. — Students in Luzerne County had a special treat at school.

Our own Chelsea Strub read to kids in the Wyoming Area School District.

They also got a visit from the Kings College mascot.

It's all a part of America250PA's Keystone Classroom Initiative.

Wyoming Area is just one of many school districts participating in the program meant to teach students about state history.

"We hope that these children these students across the commonwealth will feel they are a part of history with us for the 250th, especially as they grow up and the 300th rolls around in 50 years we hope that we have created a memory for them," said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director America250PA.

Overall, this program plans to reach more than 50,000 Pennsylvania students by the country's 250th birthday in 2026.