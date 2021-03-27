Main road in Luzerne County expected to be closed through Monday due to downed trees, wires

Friday's heavy winds will most likely cause some inconveniences over the weekend in Luzerne County.

Downed trees and wires have closed a main road near Hunlock Creek, and it’s not expected to reopen anytime soon.



People returning home from work in a wooded area in Luzerne County got a very unwelcome sight.



Downed trees and wires blocking Golf Course Road in a part of Ross Township near Hunlock Creek.



"Go around the other way, I guess,” laughed Neil Popko. “As far as I know, I talked to my wife, and she said that it was closed up on Pall Road, over by Niemchik, there was a tree down, but I don't, I guess you might be able to get through there now, I don't know.”



PennDOT says Golf Course Road is closed from Niemchik Road to County Road, and it says the estimated time of reopening this road is 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29.



On top of that, the downed wires mean no one has power.



“We have two freezers full of food, and so it looks like tomorrow we're investing in a generator,” said Mark Pearn.

