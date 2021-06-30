Madison the dog rescued from underground tunnels in Luzerne County

The chihuahua mix was nervous and kept running around in the tunnels.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Crews have rescued a dog that was stuck several feet underground since Tuesday night's storms in Luzerne County.

Police in Pittston Township say those storms were a big reason why Madison was hard to get to.

Neighbors say the area is full of mining ground that is unstable.

Every time the Luzerne County Animal Response Team tried to go down into the hole to get the dog, the damp ground caved in.

Madison was also skittish because of the equipment being used in the rescue.