The suspect is accused of breaking into and inciting rioters to storm the Capitol Building.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — A Swoyersville woman charged for her alleged role in the Capitol riots is scheduled to appear in court in January.

According to the FBI, Annie Howell was among those who broke into the Capitol Building on January 6.

She is accused of inciting rioters to storm the building as well.

Howell is scheduled to appear in court via zoom.