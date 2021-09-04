Luzerne County woman charged with assaulting, spitting on officers

PLAINS, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is locked up after causing a disturbance and fighting with officers early Saturday morning.
Police in Plains Township say Selina McHugh, 45, of Ashley, was screaming while punching and kicking the rear door of a home along Henry Street just after 2 a.m.
McHugh was intoxicated and began fighting with officers.
After getting into the police vehicle, McHugh spat onto a police officer.
She faces charges related to resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. She is locked up in Luzerne County.