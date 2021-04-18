Luzerne County woman celebrates 100th birthday

Four generations of Norma Tapper's family came out to celebrate.

DRUMS, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County celebrated a special birthday on Sunday.

Family and friends gathered at Providence Place Senior Living in Drums to celebrate 100 years of Norma Tapper.

Four generations of family came out for the celebration, and the birthday girl could not have been happier.

"Thrilled! I am thrilled! And I thank God," said Tapper.

Norma says the secret to living a long and healthy life is having obedient and cooperative friends and family.