Luzerne County Takes Action Following Positive Case of COVID-19

Positive case leads to State of Emergency declaration and changes to courthouse operations.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri held a news conference this afternoon as one case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Luzerne County.

"This is the information we have at this point. Number 1. This case is travel related. It is not contact related," explained Pedri. "Number 2. The individual is quarantined at home. This individual is not at one of the Luzerne County hospitals at this time."

This case has prompted a 'State of Emergency Declaration' in Luzerne County.. which will streamline county government and allow for quicker access to Federal and State funds and resources should they be needed.

It will also be bringing a lot of changes to courthouse operations including security access to the courthouse will only be allowed through the rear, handicap accessible entrance.

"But mostly it's this. if you can do it online, do it online, said Pedri. "The Luzerne County courthouse will be asking more and more people to do more and more work online."

Pedri is also urging Luzerne County voters to sign-up to vote in April's primary election by mail. That can be done online here.

All changes to the courthouse operations can be found on the County's website here.

Pedri says Luzerne County is prepared and ready, but the outcome for people here will rely on cooperation from the public.