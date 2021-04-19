Luzerne County SPCA holds annual poster contest

The contest was canceled last year because of the pandemic.



“This poster contest has been going on for over two decades. So, Marquis Art and Frame has been wonderful to us. They have sponsored and partnered with the SPCA just to teach kids a little bit about pet appreciation. Being kind to animals,” said Chelsea Feldman, education and volunteer coordinator.



Chelsea Feldmann is the Education and Volunteer Coordinator for the SPCA. Koda is an 8-year-old German Shepard looking for a forever home.



She says the contest is open to all ages, and winners in each age group will win a gift card to Marquis Art & Frame in Wilkes-Barre.



While Newswatch 16 visited in the courtyard, Chelsea explained the theme of this year's contest -- which is "How Pets Have Helped Us Through the Pandemic," and how a cartoon served as inspiration for it.



“It said 'Do you remember 2020?' And this gentleman was sitting on a park bench and said, 'yeah, it was the worst year of my life. It was crazy.' And so fast forward to the next cartoon and it was two German Shepherds I think sitting in heaven, and they're like, 'remember 2020?' it is said, 'yes, the best year of my life my human spent every day with me,’” said Feldman.



There are no dimension limits or requirements for the poster contest. The artist can use any medium they want. They just have to make sure their name, phone number, and age is on the back.



“They can drop it off at the ASPCA, or they can drop it off at Marquis Art and Frame down on Public Square,” said Feldman.



Works should be submitted by June 1st. Judging will take place later that week.