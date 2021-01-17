Luzerne County schools to receive funding

Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced on Saturday that four school districts in Luzerne County will receive over $12 million in federal funding.
The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CCRSA).
The funding for each district is as follows:
- Wyoming Valley West School District - $7.57 million
- Dallas School District - $1.7 million
- Wyoming Area School District - $2.48 million
- Lake-Lehman School District - $1.08 million
As part of the CCRSA, Congress and the current administration established and appropriated a total of $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
The funds are intended to support COVID-19 response efforts and may be spent on a variety of activities.