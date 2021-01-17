x
Luzerne County

Luzerne County schools to receive funding

Four school districts in Luzerne County will receive over $12 million in relief funding.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced on Saturday that four school districts in Luzerne County will receive over $12 million in federal funding.

The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CCRSA).

The funding for each district is as follows:

  • Wyoming Valley West School District - $7.57 million
  • Dallas School District - $1.7 million
  • Wyoming Area School District - $2.48 million
  • Lake-Lehman School District - $1.08 million

As part of the CCRSA, Congress and the current administration established and appropriated a total of $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. 

The funds are intended to support COVID-19 response efforts and may be spent on a variety of activities.

