Luzerne County schools to receive funding

Four school districts in Luzerne County will receive over $12 million in relief funding.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced on Saturday that four school districts in Luzerne County will receive over $12 million in federal funding.

The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CCRSA).

The funding for each district is as follows:

Wyoming Valley West School District - $7.57 million

Dallas School District - $1.7 million

Wyoming Area School District - $2.48 million

Lake-Lehman School District - $1.08 million

As part of the CCRSA, Congress and the current administration established and appropriated a total of $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.