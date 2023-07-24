'Go Ron go!' Luzerne County bicyclist rides for Go Joe

A member of the Wesley Village community in Jenkins Township has been riding his bike for St. Joseph's Center for three years.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The face of charity bike riding in this part of Luzerne County is different than the one we're used to at Newswatch 16, and it comes with a handlebar mustache.

"That happened about maybe 25 years ago, the handlebar mustache," added Ron Bartnikowski.

For three years, he has been riding his bike around his neighborhood of Wesley Village in Jenkins Township. Thanks to his friend Ruth and his wife Maurita, during the month of July, his daily bike ride raises money for St. Joseph's Center in honor of Go Joe.

"I said that it'd be a great idea. I said you do the paperwork, and I'll do the bike riding. And from there, it kind of took off. I have a really good successful go at it this past month," said Ron.

"It's really exciting. We never even set a goal. I never even thought that we would get the amount of money we have," said Ruth Major, Ron's friend. "And it's really exciting and encouraging that we have such a close community that would come out and support this."

Sometimes people drop their donations off at the community center in the middle of the neighborhood.

Sometimes "they see him riding around the community, and several people have stopped him throughout the month to give him donations," explained Ron's wife Maurita. "So I think it's, I mean, we've had a great community here. We get along so well. It's like one big family, but I think it's kind of encouraged that."

After Ron's Friday ride, members of his fan club hope to make it up to St. Joseph's Center to present the folks there with all the money this community has raised.