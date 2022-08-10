Luzerne County raises money for infant

A fundraiser took place in Avoca to help raise money for an infant that doctors say is already a miracle.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life.

After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.

“It was terrible, you don't expect to go for a normal baby scan and find this out. It seems like every time they go, there's something new wrong,” said Amanda Myrkalo, Evie's Aunt.

Baby Evie hasn't been able to return home to Pittston. She's been living at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is constantly in and out of surgeries. Her family is hoping she continues to push through.

“Being in a hospital situation with a baby, you just don't know what is going on. I mean, she just went into heart surgery on Tuesday, and that was scary,” added Myrkalo.

But to help out at home, baby Evie's family is hosting fundraisers like this to help pay for her current and future medical bills.

“You know there's going to be medical bills now, you know there's going to be medical bills later because as she grows, her heart is going to have to be reconstructed as she grows to make sure it grows with her,” Myrkalo said.

So far, the Myrkalo family is overjoyed to see the community's support for a baby they've never met.

“The amount of people who have turned out or donated is just miraculous. It really is,” said June Myrkalo, Evie's Grandmother.

If you would like to support baby Evie, you can find more information here.