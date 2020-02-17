Poll workers wanted in Luzerne County

One county is putting the call out for workers to help in elections. Here's how you can apply.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County has jobs it needs to fill, and it's working under a deadline.

The primary election is April 28, and the county says it needs people to work the polls.

Luzerne County has an ad on its web site -- poll workers wanted. The main responsibilities are to verify voter qualifications and activate ballots for voters.

It's a long day. You have to be there before polls open at 7 a.m., and you have to close up shop after the polls close at 8 p.m. You might even have to drive the results to the county courthouse for tabulation.

This is more than a one day gig. There is a mandatory training session.

How much you earn depends on what you do. That one long day of work pays between $100 and $150. For more information, click here.