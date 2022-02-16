Police Chief honored ahead of retirement in Luzerne County

Albert Walker announced he will retire after more than 30 years on the force with the Hanover Township Police Department.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Albert or "Al" Walker has been a police officer for 34 years.

For the last 13, he's been chief of the Hanover Township Police Department.

"To be born and raised in Hanover Township and not only be a police officer in this jurisdiction but to rise through the ranks to become chief, it's been a special ride for me and I've thoroughly enjoyed every single year of that," said Chief Walker.

Chief Walker is hanging up his badge next month; that's when he plans to retire.

He was honored for his years of service after a commissioner's meeting at the Hanover Township Municipal Building.

Chief Walker has had quite the track record over the last three decades.

"I've had the opportunity to attend a prestigious training academy. I've had the opportunity to be President of the Northeast PA Chiefs of Police Association. I've had the opportunity to follow in my mentor's footsteps by being the president of the Police of Chiefs Association. While I treasure all of that, I really do, being the chief of this department has been my greatest joy," said Walker.

Chief Walker hopes people remember his time as head of the department as positive, knowing he did what he could to keep his community safe.

"I have always prided myself on being as professional as possible to maintain integrity and credibility with the people that I deal with. I tried to impart that to our police department and I think I've been successful in that," said Walker.

Chief Al Walker's last day at the Hanover Townships Police Department is expected to be March 4.