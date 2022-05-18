Luzerne County pauses count of mail-in ballots

Luzerne County stopped counting mail-in ballots Tuesday night and will resume counting Wednesday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County stopped counting mail-in ballots Tuesday night. Officials say they will resume sometime Wednesday morning.

Elections officials say just over 7,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted.

There are about 11,000 remaining.

Officials say the delay is because of a "staffing crunch."

