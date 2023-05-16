Luzerne County officials working to regain voter trust

In Luzerne County, elections these days are often less about the candidates and more about the people in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's become almost an Election Day tradition to introduce you to a new elections director in Luzerne County.

This time it's Eryn Harvey who has been working to regain your trust after the paper shortage debacle in November. Voters had to be turned away after polling places started running out of paper early in the day.

"We've done everything we possibly can, so I'm feeling confident that voters won't see any issues," Harvey said.

John and Susan Makowski, voting in Kingston Tuesday morning, hope she's right.

"With what's been going on, with the last one, I have issues with it," Susan Makowski said.

"There's stuff that has to be straightened out. We have to count on the ones who are in there now, but we also need some changes, too," John Makowski said.

Harvey served as the deputy director from February 2021 to February 2022, then left to run for state representative but lost. She plans to stick it out as director and hopes her staff does the same. She says high turnover in the elections office is to blame for a lot of the past problems.

"The office loses that knowledge of having someone here for a couple of years and actually learning everything. So, I think when somebody leaves, that's when we see a lot of problems because that institutional knowledge is gone."

This election could serve as a good warm-up for November; the county isn't expecting a big turnout for the primary.

Ned Delaney votes in every election, no matter what.

"It's something I feel is my responsibility. Thomas Jefferson once said, 'The price of democracy is eternal vigilance.' So if you're not vigilant, and you're not paying attention, then you can't complain about the government you've got."

Matthew Spiccioli would agree; he encourages his friends and family to vote every chance they get.

"Came out because I feel like it's important, especially for the younger generation, to get out and vote. I think it's something a lot of people neglect."

If you still have to drop off your mail-in ballot, you have one option: inside the Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.