Luzerne County officials meet with U.S. Attorney after ballots discarded

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County officials met with a U.S. attorney and the Luzerne County District Attorney on Thursday.



Authorities say the ballots were tossed out by a temporary seasonal worker who was at the office from September 14 to 16. Investigators have confirmed there were no issues before the 14th, or after the worker was dismissed on the 16th.



The county is working to contact the owners of the ballots to make sure their vote is counted.



Officials say the investigation is still underway in Luzerne County.