Luzerne County officials agree to regional police force proposal

Five communities now find themselves on the verge of creating the county's first regional force.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Council members from the fifth and final community included in a proposed regional police force came to an agreement Tuesday evening, bringing the new organization one step closer to reality.

It was a unanimous decision from West Pittston Borough Council, in favor of the proposed force that would encompass five municipalities.

Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and now West Pittston all agreed to the partnership this week.

Lana Evans from West Pittston has reservations.



"I do have mixed emotions about it because I don't know who to call and who's going to come," she said.



So does Theresa Wysocki of Harding. Wysocki is concerned the proposed location for the new station, the former state police barracks in Wyoming could impact response times.



"It is difficult for anyone to find police, the emergency vehicles," Wysocki said. "We have had an issue in the past with a family member. So I'm hoping it doesn't get worse."



But West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner believes the move will help improve safety.

"Regardless of where the building is, that doesn't mean that's where all the cops are going to be," Turner said.



He said a regional study suggests Exeter Townships current station could act as a satellite office. The new force would be the 3rd largest in the county in terms of population area.



"Basically we operate now as a regional force, but not legally," Turner said. "We're always backing one another up, we're always assisting one another, covering one another's calls."

Still, some residents are wary of a larger partnership.

"Every time it comes to regionalization, West Pittston is on the losing end," said Judy Aita. "The only thing that West Pittston has been good for in terms of regionalization, has been tax money."



Turner said the all details still need to be worked out, but he's excited for the future.

"This is just another step to say we're still committed, we're still moving forward and it's going to the next step," he said.

Turner said the process isn't being rushed and there's no set timetable as to when the regional police force could start operating.

West Pittston Council members said the borough has the ability to pull out of the agreement if it sees fit.