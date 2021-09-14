Luzerne County mine taken off polluted list

The EPA does not expect additional waste to be released from the Butler Mine Tunnel.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The EPA has removed a site in Luzerne County from its nationwide list of polluted superfund sites.

The EPA says oily waste was illegally dumped into the Butler Mine Tunnel in Pittston Township during the late 1970s.

The waste then flowed out of the tunnel at least twice during heavy rains once in 1979 and again in 1985.

The EPA says it removes sites from the superfund list when no further clean-up is required to protect people or the environment.

