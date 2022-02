Robert Henkel from Hanover Township was sentenced Thursday after a no-contest plea last year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend time in prison for having unlawful contact with a minor.

Robert Henkel from Hanover Township was sentenced Thursday to two and a half to five years in prison.

He pleaded no contest in July of 2021 to charges he attempted to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex in 2020.

That boy was actually an undercover officer.