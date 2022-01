Bruce Panattieri of Edwardsville was sentenced on Friday to at least one year behind bars.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's jail time for a man from Luzerne County accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

He was found guilty of felony sex crimes in October.

As part of his sentence, Panattieri must also serve four years probation.