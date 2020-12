The man was arrested on Wednesday.

A man from Luzerne County is locked up on rape charges.

According to police, 53-year-old Ricky Federici of Jenkins Township sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2012.

Federici allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts once a week for nearly seven years.

Officers say two other victims have also come forward and said Federici tried to have inappropriate contact with them as well.