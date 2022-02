WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Luzerne County man is dead after a wrong-way crash in New York State.

New York state police say Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was hit head-on Sunday in Clarkstown, north of New York City.

Officers say the other driver was traveling the wrong way. He died at the scene, and Seabrook later died at a hospital.