Investigators found a woman who was physically and sexually assaulted wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police in Kingston Township said they were called to Jay Chepanonis' home on Dolores Lane late Friday.

They found Chepanonis with an injured woman who was wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.

The woman told investigators she was physically and sexually assaulted and that she had been at the home for three days.