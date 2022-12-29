Harveys Lake man facing more sex charges

He's now accused of raping a little girl back in the 1990s.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — A Harveys Lake man was back in front of a judge for the third time.

According to court paperwork, a woman came forward back in 2020 and told police she was sexually assaulted by Jack Covert beginning in 1991 when she was only 10 years old.

The victim says the abuse went on for more than five years at several locations throughout Luzerne County.

He's now charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault.

But this isn't the first time, Covert was originally arrested in November 2020 for the corruption of minors charges.

He was then back in court in June of 2021 after three victims told investigators Covert inappropriately touched them and would make them perform sex acts on him back in the early 2000s.

He is locked up.