Luzerne County is in need of poll workers for the election on November 2, 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you would like to help keep your democracy moving, we know a place where you can lend a hand.

Luzerne County has a notice on its website. It needs poll workers for the election on November 2, 2021.

They will train you and even pay you.

The job pays between $100 and $150 for the day, and it's tax-free.