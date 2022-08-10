Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

A former police officer in Luzerne County has pleaded guilty to drug and illegal firearms charges.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials.

Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50 packets of fentanyl and a loaded gun.

Houghtlin previously worked as a police officer in Pittston Township.

He was suspended months before his arrest in 2020 and did not have a valid concealed carry permit.