Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials.
Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50 packets of fentanyl and a loaded gun.
Houghtlin previously worked as a police officer in Pittston Township.
He was suspended months before his arrest in 2020 and did not have a valid concealed carry permit.
