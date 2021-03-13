Luzerne County fire company fundraiser mutually beneficial

Plymouth Fire Company Number 1 and Cakes by Gail have teamed up to raise some much-needed money to help them stay afloat amid the pandemic.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — It's been a tough year of fundraising for Plymouth Fire Company Number 1 after nearly all their fundraisers were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of our major fundraisers is the kielbasa festival here in Plymouth, and that was unfortunately canceled because of the Covid pandemic. We've been trying to do anything to raise funds for our fire company," said Thomas McTague, foreman for Plymouth Fire Company Number 1.

That's when Christine Biniek, the owner of Cakes by Gail in Plymouth, said she would be willing to help the fire company host a Pastie and Pierogi sale for the Easter season.

A fundraiser that would benefit both the fire company and her bakery.

Like Plymouth Fire Company, this year hasn't been easy for Cakes by Gail.

Last January, Biniek lost her mom and bakery owner Gail to cancer.

As a result, she took over the business to carry on her parent's legacy, and that's when the pandemic hit.

Biniek says while sales haven't been great. She wanted to give back to the local emergency services that have always been there when her family needed them.

"We'd just like to pay it forward back to them. I'm all about the fire department. I'm all about, you know, the ambulance because they've been so great to my family," said Christine Biniek, Owner of Cakes by Gail.

While the fundraiser was set up to help Plymouth Fire Company Number 1 raise money, firefighters say the fundraiser was truly started because they wanted to help a small business owner who they consider a family member.

"This is wonderful for both of us. We had a hard year with the fundraising, they had a death of a family member that was a staple of our community, a long-time business owner, and this is some way to help them, some way to help us. It works out both ways," said McTague.

To place an order, you can stop in Cakes by Gail from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or call Plymouth Fire Company Number 1 at 570-760-8355.

The last day to place an order is March 24th.