Luzerne County finishes up counting ballots

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County has finished counting all mail-in ballots and absentee ballots that were received by the time polls closed on Election Day.



According to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri, the county will reconvene on Friday to count any ballots received after Election Day that were postmarked by Election Day.



According to the county's website, President Donald Trump received the most votes in Luzerne County.



The website says the unofficial result is 84,649 votes for President Trump compared to 62,983 for former Vice President Joe Biden.