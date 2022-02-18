Luzerne County family on the road to healing

Almost a year since a 7-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run accident, police in Luzerne County have finally identified the man they say was behind the wheel.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Last March, 7-year-old Gabe Bierly was riding his bike near his home on Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township, exploring the farm where his family had moved just a month prior.

As Gabe crossed the rural road to head home, he was struck by a pickup truck, killing him. The driver's response made the tragedy even more painful for parents Adam and Sara Bierly.

"This person, not only did they not stop, they didn't even slow down," said Adam Bierly, Gabe's father.

The truck took off, dragging Gabe's bike down the road and heading out of sight. Police launched an investigation into Gabe's killing, but as months passed, the family grew uncertain.

"Being that it's so rural out here and there's nothing, it gets discouraging after a while. You start to think that we're not going to get any answers," said Adam.

Still desperate for answers, the family spoke to Newswatch 16 in October hoping someone would come forward with more information.

State police continued their search, ultimately identifying and seizing a pickup truck.

It belongs to 36-year-old Robert Ball of Hunlock Creek, who has now been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle.

On Friday, nearly a year since their son's death, the Bierly's received the news they had been hoping for and could finally tell their other kids, the search is over.

"The police did their job, they did an amazing job. They found him and he's in jail. To see their faces was just like, it's going to be okay now," said Sara Bierly, Gabe's mother.

The Bierly's plan to attend Bell's trial, hoping to finally hear what happened and why their son's alleged killer didn't stop.

"I'm worried about finally coming face to face with him, but at the end of the day I want to," said Sara.

"It definitely helps a lot to have that burden hanging over our head of not knowing. It kind of made it like Gabe didn't matter, to just hit him and keep going like that, like it didn't matter. He did matter. He mattered to a lot of people. That part of it, you know, it does help," said Adam.