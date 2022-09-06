Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year

It was all hands on deck at the fairgrounds in Lehman Township, preparing for the opening day of the 60th annual Luzerne County Fair.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks.

"It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."

A little rain and mud aren't bothering the vendors setting up at the fairgrounds. They say it's expected.

"They say it rains Labor Day every year, so this is my 11th year doing this, so I'm expecting it. It's all part of the fair," Kelly Gilbert said.

Joey's Landcare is another one of the stands cleaning up after the rain. Their crews came in to set up and found a messy situation on their hands.

"We had to switch up our tent a little bit this year just due to all of the mud and rain from yesterday," Joey Irvin said. "It was basically a big pond right here, and we had to pump it out and dig out all of the mud, and then we are putting down all new gravel."

Crews were also out on the grounds, getting all the rides in place. Organizers say it takes a village to get everything in tip-top shape for fairgoers.

"This fair is 100% volunteer, so everybody is out here full force, driving machines, we called in some extra friends to give a hand, and they are just out here giving it their all," Pugh said.

"We came in yesterday when it was raining, so it was a little muddy, but we got set up, and everything looks good so far today, and hopefully, it will be a pretty week, and we have a lot of people come out," Gilbert added.