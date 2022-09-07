Wet start to Luzerne County Fair

Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated to free admission.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 60th Annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening near Dallas.

The fair promises fun for the whole family with lots of food, games, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farm animals.

Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated to free admission.

Throughout the fair week, kids can also participate in contests for baking, sewing, pumpkin carving, and fishing.

The festivities continue through Sunday in Luzerne County.