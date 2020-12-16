Luzerne County
Luzerne County Elections Director stepping down
Luzerne County Elections Director, Shelby Watchilla has tendered her resignation effective December 25 for an opportunity in the private sector.
Watchilla's last day as elections director will be December 25.
Division Head for Administrative Services David Parsnik will take over operations in the Elections Bureau until a new Executive Director is hired.