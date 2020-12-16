x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Luzerne County Elections Director stepping down

Luzerne County Elections Director, Shelby Watchilla has tendered her resignation effective December 25 for an opportunity in the private sector.
Credit: WNEP

The Elections Director of Luzerne County, Shelby Watchilla, is heading to the private sector.

Watchilla's last day as elections director will be December 25.

Division Head for Administrative Services David Parsnik will take over operations in the Elections Bureau until a new Executive Director is hired.