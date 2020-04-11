Luzerne County done counting votes for the night

Workers will pick back up in the morning.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Penn Place in downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night where the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections is located.

We checked out the ballots being counted.

The county received more than 60,000 mail-in ballots and was able to process a little more than 50,000 before counting began.

Overall, around 61,000 votes have been counted before they called it a night and will resume counting Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday evening, President Trump has pulled ahead of Joe Biden.

These are not final numbers,.

"On Election Night here in Luzerne County, the first things first will be all the, all the in person voting will be in. So tonight we check the website every single in-person polling place will be in and on the website. The second thing is our mailing balance. We anticipate over 60,000 coming in. Tonight, so far we did over 23,000. So the next couple of days, the numbers will be growing by about 40,000," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Elections workers will be back in at 10AM Wednesday morning to continue counting.