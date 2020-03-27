Luzerne County dealing with 'stay-at-home' order

In Luzerne County, the state's stay-at-home order comes after a big jump in cases and the second death from coronavirus, a 75 year old with preexisting conditions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County has joined several others in Pennsylvania in Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order urging residents there to stay home unless absolutely necessary to leave.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri compared the governor's order to a traffic light this afternoon during a virtual news conference.

"We were in green for a long time and these past couple of weeks, we've been in amber telling us to slow down. We are now at the point where we've hit the red light. It means to stop. This is a serious matter," Pedri said.

Pedri says state and local law enforcement will begin enforcing the order after 8 p.m. Friday.

"What happens when you go through a yellow light? You do not get a ticket. However, if you violate a red light, you will get a ticket," Pedri said.

The courthouse will be open for emergencies only. Businesses that are open now can remain open but should only be visited if it is essential.

Pedri echoes what many leaders are saying about people staying home to keep themselves and everyone around them safe.