Luzerne County culinary camp to cultivate future chefs

At the LCCC annual culinary camp, the kid chefs learn to make everything from scratch.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Some students on summer vacation have traded in their video games and skateboards for saute pans and cutting boards.

Students were inside Luzerne County Community College's Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Institute for its annual Kids' Culinary Camp.

"It teaches kids how to cook and can give them a future if they like, because they can know how to cool," student Chase Glahn, of Dallas, said.

"What we're doing is we are really honing in on all of those culinary concepts. So it's what's out there right now, you know, amongst all the chefs on the Food Network.

"We're really working on that flavor fusion but we're also working on implementing the cooking methods to go along with each dish that we're making," Kimberly McLendon, culinary arts instructor, said.

Organizers with the camp said it's grown over the years and this year, many campers have returned from last year to continue honing their culinary skills.

"It's so fun. I love it here," student Lauren Hudak, of Mountain Top, said.

"Because they asked us what do we want to make and I said sushi because I love sushi," student Ben Field, of Kingston, said.

"So this week, we are making cream puffs, eclairs. Everything is going to be from scratch. We're making their own pastry cream. We are doing a beef brisket. So we're going to learn the art of smoking meats and vegetables," McLendon said.

The culinary camp continues until Friday in Nanticoke.