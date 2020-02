The North Cross Valley Expressway is open again after Wednesday night's crash.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Traffic is moving again after a crash shut down a highway in Luzerne County.

A pickup slammed into a van on the North Cross Valley Expressway between Kingston and Wilkes-Barre just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two men were taken to the hospital. One is expected to be okay.

The other man was found lying in the middle of the road. There's no word on his name or condition.