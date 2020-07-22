COVID-19 cases cause court closures

Luzerne County courts have been shut down and access to county buildings is restricted until August 3.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Judge Michael Vough announced the closure of county courts this afternoon until August 3 after a third positive COVID-19 case among the county court system.

On Friday, a sheriff's deputy tested positive for COVID-19, today a second deputy, who has been in self-quarantine since Friday, has also tested positive.

On Saturday Judge William Amesbury tested positive for the virus and now Judge Fred Pierantoni, along with those who worked closely with Judge Amesbury and 12 sheriff's deputies are in self-quarantine.

SHUT DOWN - the Luzerne County Courthouse and offices will be closed after today until August 3rd. President Judge Vough says 12 sheriff's deputies are in quarantine because of positive cases and courts can't function without them @WNEP pic.twitter.com/B8oUYn0TC7 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 22, 2020

Because of all of this, President Judge Vough has decided to shut down the courts, saying they cannot operate without the members of the sheriff's department now in quarantine.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri has also closed all county buildings, with the exception of essential services.

Most county employees will be working from home.

He says operations will be similar to how they were during the governor's red phase, until August 3 while facilities can be cleaned.

"We have everything in place we're going to continue to do our jobs, but we had to take action. We've had this second employee test positive. We're just like any other employer across the county, across the nation. We need to do what's right for our employees and the citizens of Luzerne County. That means we have to restrict access, we have to act, we gotta do something," said Pedri

If people have an essential business to do with the county, they are still able to do that business.

"Luzerne County can never fully close, our essential services have to be maintained. PFAs will still be accepted, 911, the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Children and Youth, all of these things will still move forward. A lot of our workers, will be working from home, but there will be restricted access to our buildings from the public," explained Pedri.

Before you come to a county office, it is recommended you check the county's website on how to access the department properly.