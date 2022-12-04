Luzerne County Council names new manager

County Council made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to pick a new manager, before having to go back to the drawing board. Randy Robertson was picked for the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Randy Robertson needed seven votes to become Luzerne County's new manager. During Tuesday's county council meeting, he received nine.

"The only person nominated was Mr. Robertson," said Kendra Radle, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman.

Robertson is working a temporary job in Colorado. He will begin his new position as Luzerne County Manager this summer.

His salary will be $180,500, plus other compensations.

His salary is $40,000 more than what former manager David Pedri was making before he quit last summer.

Robertson will not receive a contract as part of his appointment.

Luzerne County residents are happy a decision was finally made.

"I think his military and municipal experience certainly qualify him to be good or very good as a county manager. The fact that he is from out of the area will help him concentrate on solely county issues and I think that is important, too," said a Luzerne County resident.

The appointment didn't come without issue.

Two weeks ago, the county council tried to fill the position, but it didn't go as planned. Current acting manager Ramilda Crocamo received five votes and Robertson, six.

At the risk of starting the process all over again, Crocamo withdrew her name from the running last week.

County Chairwoman Kendra Radle originally voted for Crocamo but changed her vote in favor of Robertson.

"Majority of council supports Mr. Robertson as manager. In order to keep county business moving forward, stop the delay, and in an effort to cut down on the polarization of council in recent weeks I am going to support Mr. Roberston but I would like to say on the record that I still have some reservations," said Radle.

As county manager, Robertson will handle day-to-day operations and money while also supervising workers outside of the court system.