There's an update to a deadly arson in Luzerne County. The coroner is now ruling the victim's death a homicide.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Just after midnight Wednesday, crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Holiday Drive in Kingston.

Officials say at least five units sustained heavy damage.

Investigators say the victim is 74-year-old Wilbur Smalls.

On Thursday, the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police arrested his wife, 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls, charging her with arson.

She's locked up in Luzerne County.