Luzerne County coroner resigns

Francis Hacken announced his resignation in a statement Friday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County.

Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned.

Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019.

While he did not give a reason for the resignation, in a statement to Newswatch 16, he said, "It has been a pleasure and honor serving the citizens of Luzerne County and working with dedicated and professional staff."

There's no word yet on who will fill the position in Luzerne County.