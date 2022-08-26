Luzerne County coroner resigns

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County.
Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned.
Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019.
While he did not give a reason for the resignation, in a statement to Newswatch 16, he said, "It has been a pleasure and honor serving the citizens of Luzerne County and working with dedicated and professional staff."
There's no word yet on who will fill the position in Luzerne County.
